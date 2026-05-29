Russian state propaganda continues to openly generate calls for launching a third world war and carrying out missile strikes on NATO member states. As Censor.NET reports, Sergei Karnaukhov, one of the most radical Z-propagandists in Vladimir Solovyov’s media network, made another set of threats against European countries.

Speaking on a federal TV channel, he directly called for striking the Polish city of Rzeszow with Russia’s newest Oreshnik ballistic missile. Rzeszow is a key logistics hub for delivering international aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, the Kremlin mouthpiece cynically claimed that such a step should be taken "out of curiosity", since the Alliance would supposedly "wipe itself off" and would not dare to respond militarily.

In addition to Poland, the Kremlin propagandist immediately identified the next target for Russian terror – Romania, where he believes NATO bases will be relocated. Karnaukhov also could not resist making chauvinistic and xenophobic insults against the neighboring nation.

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