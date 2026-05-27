Propagandist Baranets called for killing of Ukrainian children: "So that these scum know what human grief is". VIDEO

Kremlin propaganda has once again demonstrated its terrorist nature by openly calling for the genocide and murder of Ukrainian citizens. According to Censor.NET, Russian military analyst and retired colonel Viktor Baranets made yet another barbaric statement on air.

The propagandist called for the killing of Ukrainian children to avenge the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on what was supposedly a student dormitory in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

“I’d like to know, do these bitches who sent drones to attack this hall of residence have children or not? If they have children, I’m sorry, but I want them to be buried too. So that these scum know what human grief is. Especially at the age of 17–18,” Baranets stated.

See also: The General Staff has refuted information circulated by the Russian Federation regarding the alleged destruction of civilian infrastructure in Starobilsk

What was hit

The General Staff stated that on the night of 22 May 2026, a number of Russian aggressor targets were struck, including:

oil refinery,

ammunition depots,

air defence systems,

enemy command posts and personnel, including one of the headquarters of the "Rubicon" unit in the Starobilsk area.

"Rubicon" – a Russian military special unit, the "Centre for Advanced Unmanned Technologies", whose representatives regularly carry out attacks on the civilian population and civilian targets on Ukrainian territory.

Read also: In Sievierodonetsk, the occupiers plan to demolish at least 70 buildings, - Regional Military Administration

What is it about

Russian media are circulating reports of an alleged strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a university teaching block and a student hall of residence in the occupied Luhansk region, resulting in deaths and injuries

For his part, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has labelled the alleged Ukrainian strike on the student accommodation a “terrorist attack” and called on the Ukrainian military “not to carry out criminal orders”.