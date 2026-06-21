Russian forces attacked south of Odesa region: residential area was on fire. PHOTO
The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure in the south of the Odesa region.
This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Residential area on fire
It is reported that a residential area in the Izmail district was damaged as a result of the attack.
A private house and an outbuilding caught fire after being hit. The fire was quickly extinguished by the emergency services.
No casualties were reported
According to the Regional Military Administration, fortunately, no one was injured.
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