Russian forces attacked south of Odesa region: residential area was on fire. PHOTO

The enemy continues to attack civilian infrastructure in the south of the Odesa region.

This was reported by Oleh Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Residential area on fire

It is reported that a residential area in the Izmail district was damaged as a result of the attack.

A private house and an outbuilding caught fire after being hit. The fire was quickly extinguished by the emergency services.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region: residential buildings damaged, people injured. PHOTO

No casualties were reported

According to the Regional Military Administration, fortunately, no one was injured.

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