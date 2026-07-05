Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with Trump: he congratulated him on US Independence Day and they agreed to meet at NATO summit

On Saturday, 4 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke on the phone with Donald Trump and congratulated him and all Americans on US Independence Day.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Independence Day greetings

"I congratulated President Trump and all Americans on Independence Day. We had a very good conversation on the phone. We are grateful to the United States for all the assistance provided, from ‘Javelins’ and ‘Patriots’ to political support, and we greatly appreciate that America stands with us in defending our independence. I am grateful to all those in America who care about the future of Ukraine, Europe and all people around the world for whom freedom matters," said the head of state.

Prospects for ending the war

The leaders also discussed the current situation on the front line and in the diplomatic arena.

"There is a real prospect of ending this war, and America’s resolve will be crucial," Zelenskyy noted.

Future face-to-face meeting

Furthermore, the heads of state "agreed to continue their discussion in person during the NATO summit in Ankara".

Zelenskyy also posted a photo of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv, illuminated in the colours of the US flag.



Photo from Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s social media

Earlier, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported that Zelenskyy and Trump had held a telephone conversation.

Read more: Trump on Iran talks in Qatar: We’re getting on ’very well’