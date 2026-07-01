Trump on Iran talks in Qatar: We’re getting on ’very well’
US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States is on very good terms with Iran and that the recent meetings in Qatar were a success.
According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this.
Successful meetings
"The denuclearisation of Iran is progressing well. They’ve had some very good meetings, and we’ll see. We get on very well. I think everything’s fine with them," said Trump, adding that Iran had "come a long way".
What led up to it?
- On Wednesday, the US and Iran held technical talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in an effort to reach an agreement on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and to secure a lasting ceasefire.
Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff met with the Prime Minister of Qatar — who is acting as a mediator in the talks alongside Pakistan — to lay the groundwork for the negotiations, but will not be taking part in the discussions themselves, a source told the agency.
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