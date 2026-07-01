Trump on Iran talks in Qatar: We’re getting on ’very well’

US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States is on very good terms with Iran and that the recent meetings in Qatar were a success.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this.

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Successful meetings

"The denuclearisation of Iran is progressing well. They’ve had some very good meetings, and we’ll see. We get on very well. I think everything’s fine with them," said Trump, adding that Iran had "come a long way".

What led up to it?

On Wednesday, the US and Iran held technical talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, in an effort to reach an agreement on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and to secure a lasting ceasefire.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff met with the Prime Minister of Qatar — who is acting as a mediator in the talks alongside Pakistan — to lay the groundwork for the negotiations, but will not be taking part in the discussions themselves, a source told the agency.

Read more: Trump has confirmed that meeting between US and Iran will take place in Doha on Tuesday