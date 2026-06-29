Trump has confirmed that meeting between US and Iran will take place in Doha on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump has announced that the US will hold a meeting with Iran in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Trump’s statement on the negotiations

Trump noted that the initiative for the meeting had come from Iran. He added that the talks would take place the very next day in Doha, but did not specify the format or details of the meeting.

"Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump wrote.

According to CNN, Iran’s chief negotiator, Kazem Garibabadi, had previously told journalists that no meetings of the technical working groups were scheduled for this week.

The context of the US–Iran negotiations

It was previously reported that the US and Iran had agreed to resume talks on Tuesday, although the format of the meeting had not been publicly disclosed. It was also noted that the first round of technical consultations had already taken place in Switzerland.

At the same time, the parties exchanged accusations of breaching previous agreements, including incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and strikes on military targets in the region.