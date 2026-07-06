Channel 5’s offices were destroyed following Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS
The Channel 5 office was damaged as a result of a massive overnight attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.
This was reported on Facebook by Channel 5’s editor-in-chief, Iryna Herasymova, according to Censor.NET.
Extent of the damage
"We’re alive and already live on our YouTube channel. It’s some kind of twisted tradition of the enemy: to bomb Channel 5 in July. Tonight, just like on 10 July last year, the Channel 5 office has been completely destroyed. Everyone is safe and sound; no one was injured. The last studio that survived last summer – the one from which we’ve been broadcasting all this time – has been damaged. Equipment and workstations in the newsroom have also been destroyed. Channel 5’s steel team continues to work for you," she said.
What led up to this?
- As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.
- In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.
- In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and one person was killed.
- Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.
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