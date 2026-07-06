Channel 5’s offices were destroyed following Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Channel 5 office was damaged as a result of a massive overnight attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.

This was reported on Facebook by Channel 5’s editor-in-chief, Iryna Herasymova, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Extent of the damage

"We’re alive and already live on our YouTube channel. It’s some kind of twisted tradition of the enemy: to bomb Channel 5 in July. Tonight, just like on 10 July last year, the Channel 5 office has been completely destroyed. Everyone is safe and sound; no one was injured. The last studio that survived last summer – the one from which we’ve been broadcasting all this time – has been damaged. Equipment and workstations in the newsroom have also been destroyed. Channel 5’s steel team continues to work for you," she said.







Watch more: Moment of Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Kyiv on night of 6 July. VIDEO

What led up to this?

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and one person was killed.

Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.

See more: Zelenskyy has called on US and Europe to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence: 11 people have been killed in Kyiv and three in Kyiv region. We need interceptor missiles. VIDEO+PHOTOS