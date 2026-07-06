Russian missile claimed lives of entire family in Kyiv. PHOTO 18+
An entire family was killed when a Russian missile struck a house in Kyiv.
The photos were published by photographer Yefrem Lukatskyi, reports Censor.NET.
WARNING! VIEWING THESE PHOTOS IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT WOMEN OR PEOPLE IN A VULNERABLE PSYCHOLOGICAL STATE.
Details
"It was a difficult decision for me to publish this photograph. A Russian missile killed an entire family.
Will this photograph stop the war? Most likely not. But I believe the world needs to see the truth. I hope those whom this photograph will cause pain will forgive me," he said.
What led up to this?
- As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.
- In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets of the strikes.
- In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and three people were killed.
- Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.
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