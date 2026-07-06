Russian missile claimed lives of entire family in Kyiv. PHOTO 18+

An entire family was killed when a Russian missile struck a house in Kyiv.

The photos were published by photographer Yefrem Lukatskyi, reports Censor.NET.

WARNING! VIEWING THESE PHOTOS IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT WOMEN OR PEOPLE IN A VULNERABLE PSYCHOLOGICAL STATE.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"It was a difficult decision for me to publish this photograph. A Russian missile killed an entire family.

Will this photograph stop the war? Most likely not. But I believe the world needs to see the truth. I hope those whom this photograph will cause pain will forgive me," he said.

See more: Thirty buildings have been significantly damaged as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv, and 500 people have already been evacuated from Vyshneve, - Klymenko. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

As reported, according to the Air Force, 37 out of 68 missiles and 326 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having struck their targets.

In Kyiv, the death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people injured; the Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were the main targets of the strikes.

In the Kyiv region, houses and two businesses were damaged, and three people were killed.

Evacuation centres have been set up in Vyshneve following the Russian attack.

Read more: Moment of Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Kyiv on night of 6 July. VIDEO