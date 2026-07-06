Moment of Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Kyiv on night of 6 July. VIDEO

On the night of 6 July, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

Footage of the Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Kyiv was released by the APT channel, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

The video shows numerous explosions in the capital and smoke rising following the Russian strikes.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv: death toll has risen to 11, with 46 people already injured, Darnytskyi and Podilskyi districts were main targets of strikes. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive shelling

Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv, resulting in 11 confirmed deaths as of now. Over 40 people have been injured.

The Air Force reported that Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 UAVs. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having hit their targets.

Air defence forces intercepted 37 missiles and 326 drones.

Watch more: Following night-time attack, media reported damage to Roshen building in Kyiv. VIDEO