Moment of Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Kyiv on night of 6 July. VIDEO
On the night of 6 July, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv using drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.
Footage of the Russian Federation’s massive strikes on Kyiv was released by the APT channel, reports Censor.NET.
Details
The video shows numerous explosions in the capital and smoke rising following the Russian strikes.
Massive shelling
- Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv, resulting in 11 confirmed deaths as of now. Over 40 people have been injured.
- The Air Force reported that Russia launched 68 missiles and 351 UAVs. Twenty-nine ballistic missiles were recorded as having hit their targets.
- Air defence forces intercepted 37 missiles and 326 drones.
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