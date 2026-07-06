Following night-time attack, media reported damage to Roshen building in Kyiv. VIDEO

Reports have emerged online suggesting that the Roshen building in Kyiv may have been damaged during a Russian attack. There is currently no official confirmation or further details.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel ‘Kyiv Info’.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There is currently no official confirmation of this information. Nor have there been any reports on the extent of the damage, possible casualties or the cause of the destruction.

Emergency services are likely to be at the scene. Details of the incident and official information regarding the consequences are awaited.

See more: Massive attack on Kyiv: rescue services are dealing with aftermath in several districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Massive strike on 6 July

On the night of 6 July 2026, Russia launched another massive combined strike on Kyiv, using ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as attack drones. Air defence forces were active in the capital, but significant damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded due to falling debris and direct hits.

According to preliminary reports, the Podil and Darnytsia districts were the worst affected. In the Podil district, a high-rise residential block was partially destroyed, with people trapped on the upper floors. Garages were also damaged, fires broke out, and falling debris was reported.

As of this morning, seven people are known to have been killed and at least 24 injured. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes, and the number of casualties may change.

In addition to the capital, the Kyiv region was also affected by the night-time attack. One person was killed there, and a further ten were injured. Residential buildings, businesses and other civilian facilities were damaged.