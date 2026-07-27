Russia has struck retail outlet in Zaporizhzhia: four people have been injured, including three children. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers have struck a shop in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts. According to the latest reports, four people were injured in the attack, including three children.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.
"The Russians have struck a retail outlet in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. Emergency services are on the scene," he said.
Who was injured in Zaporizhzhia?
The following people sought medical assistance
- a woman,
- a ten-year-old boy and
- two fifteen-year-old teenagers.
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