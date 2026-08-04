Russian troops are using drone to hunt down unarmed market vendor in Kherson (updated). VIDEO+PHOTO

Russian forces carried out a targeted manhunt for an unarmed man in the Tavriiskyi neighbourhood of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the incident has been published by local Telegram channels.

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Details

It is claimed that the incident took place this morning at the market in the ‘Three Bayonets’ area.

The footage shows a Russian drone chasing an unarmed market trader who earns a living selling foodstuffs and has no connection whatsoever to the military.

It is worth noting here that the kamikaze drone is controlled by the Russians in real time.

The drone chased the man right up until it struck him. Nothing is currently known about the victim’s condition.

"To give an idea of the sort of people sitting at the control panels on the left bank. We hope this footage will be seen in many parts of the world," local media report.

See more: Russia struck high-rise building in Kherson with two KAB bombs. VIDEO+PHOTO

Updated information

As the Kherson Regional Police Communications Department later reported, fortunately, the 52-year-old resident of the Mykolaiv region survived. He sustained blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and a concussion. Medical personnel are providing the victim with the necessary care.

"These images make your blood run cold and fill your heart with rage. The whole world needs to see them. This is exactly how the Russians ‘fight.’ They deliberately target civilians. The man in the video shows no signs of being a combatant; he’s simply selling goods at the market. Yet, to the military of the aggressor country, he is still a target. Law enforcement officials are taking steps to properly document yet another war crime committed by the aggressor country’s army.

We emphasize: if you spot a drone, under no circumstances should you try to film it. Seek cover immediately. No footage is worth your life or health!" the statement reads.