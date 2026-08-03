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Russia struck high-rise building in Kherson with two KAB bombs. VIDEO+PHOTO
Russian occupying forces dropped aerial bombs on one of Kherson’s districts this morning.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The Russians struck a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district with two KAB bombs.
"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties — no one was living in the building," the statement said.
Shelling in the south
- Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched massive strikes on the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. A man was killed in the Zaporizhzhia district, and dozens more were injured.
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