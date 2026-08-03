Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions: one person has been killed, and homes and businesses have been damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and another was injured; residential buildings, businesses, transport and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Dnipropetrovsk region

According to regional authorities, the enemy attacked two districts of the region with drones on more than 10 occasions.

In Dnipro, a block of flats was damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk and Pokrovsk came under attack. The shelling caused fires in private homes.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Read more: Occupiers struck minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: seven people injured, two in serious condition. PHOTOS







Kharkiv region

Kharkiv and 17 other settlements in the region came under Russian attack, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration

One person was killed in the village of Novyi Korotych in the Pisochyn community; the identity of the deceased is currently being established. A 73-year-old woman was injured in the village of Fedorivka in the Vilkhuvatska community.

According to the regional military administration, the occupiers deployed three ‘Geran-2’ UAVs, one ‘Lancet’ drone, three ‘Molniya’ drones, nine FPV drones and a further 44 drones, the type of which is being identified.

Civilian infrastructure has been damaged:

In Kharkiv, an apartment block, a civilian enterprise and a petrol station were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a shop, a civilian enterprise, an office, a car, as well as three private houses and three outbuildings were damaged.

In the Kupiansk district, damage was reported to private homes, a garage and several cars in Fedorivka, Shevchenkove, Myrne and Velykyi Burluk.

In the Izium district, a civilian business, a car and a private house were damaged.

In the Kharkiv district, strikes damaged a postal terminal, two lorries, six cars, two trailers, as well as a private house and another passenger car.

Read more: Russia hit Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv: one person died