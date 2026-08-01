Occupiers struck minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: seven people injured, two in serious condition. PHOTOS

Russian forces carried out an attack using an FPV drone on a public minibus in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vygivskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"An hour ago, a Russian FPV drone struck a minibus carrying passengers. A deliberate and cynical attack on civilians," the statement reads.

It is noted that, as of now, seven people are known to have been injured, including a 16-year-old boy.

Rescue workers and police evacuated the injured from the danger zone and took them to a medical facility. According to preliminary reports, two people are in a serious condition.

See more: Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: Shopping centre on fire, 8 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of yet another terrorist attack by Russia.

Consequences of the attack





