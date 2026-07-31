Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: Shopping centre on fire, 8 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

A shopping centre caught fire as a result of the Russian attack.

"According to preliminary reports, one person was injured," the regional governor said.

Hanzha later reported that eight people had been injured. A 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman are in hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Russia struck Pavlohrad: three dead, 28 injured, including 2-year-old girl (updated)