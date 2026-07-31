Ruscists strike Pavlohrad: Shopping centre on fire, 8 injured (updated). PHOTOS
Russian occupying forces attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
A shopping centre caught fire as a result of the Russian attack.
"According to preliminary reports, one person was injured," the regional governor said.
Hanzha later reported that eight people had been injured. A 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman are in hospital in serious condition.
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