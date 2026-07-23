Russia struck Pavlohrad: three dead, 19 injured, including 2-year-old girl (updated)

Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Three people were killed in the attack, and at least ten others were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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A food processing plant was damaged in the attack. A fire broke out on the premises.

The injured are in hospital

The Regional Military Administration later clarified that three people were killed as a result of the Russian strike, with at least ten others injured.

All those affected have been hospitalised. Medical staff are providing them with the necessary care.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office stated that the city was attacked by KABs; 13 casualties have been reported so far.

Update

Hanzha later reported that 19 people were injured in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. Among the injured was a 2-year-old girl.

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