Russia hit Nova Poshta terminal near Kharkiv: one person died

On the afternoon of August 2, Russian troops struck a "Nova Poshta" terminal in a suburb of Kharkiv. Trucks, containers, and equipment caught fire; the fire has been contained, and one fatality has been confirmed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA.

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"As a result of an enemy strike on the suburbs of Kharkiv, trucks, containers, and equipment at the postal terminal caught fire," the statement said.

Later, local Telegram channels reported that the enemy had once again struck "Nova Poshta" in Korotychi.

During the emergency rescue operations, it was reported that one person had died as a result of the impact.

The fire has now been contained. Law enforcement officers, medical personnel, and rescue workers are still searching the area to locate any possible victims.

Cleanup efforts following the strike are ongoing.

See more: Russian attacks on northern and eastern Ukraine: three dead and 30 injured; enemy targets included petrol stations and energy facilities. PHOTOS