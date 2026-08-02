Russian attacks on northern and eastern Ukraine: three dead and 30 injured; enemy targets included petrol stations and energy facilities. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have continued to attack towns and villages in the north and east of Ukraine, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing data from the Regional Military Administration.

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Chernihiv region: enemy attacks postal van

Yesterday afternoon, an FPV drone struck a post van in the village of Novhorod, in the Siverska community. The driver was injured and is in hospital under medical supervision.

Late in the evening, the enemy attacked Koryukivka with ‘Geraniums’ and ‘Gerberas’. There were five explosions. The strikes hit the grounds of a timber-processing plant. A workshop and a hangar were damaged. The fire there has been extinguished.

Also in the evening, an FPV drone struck a petrol station in Semenivka.

Yesterday, there was a strike on an energy facility within the region.

See also: Drone attack on Kharkiv: two children and an elderly man injured; UAV struck a high-rise building

Sumy region: one fatality and several injured

As a result of enemy strikes in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours , one person has been killed and eight civilians in the region have been injured.

Damage and destruction to private homes, non-residential premises and civilian infrastructure have also been recorded.

Over the past 24 hours, from the morning of 1 August to the morning of 2 August 2026, Russian forces carried out 90 shelling attacks on 34 settlements across 19 local communities in the region.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), FPV drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and guided aerial bombs against the Sumy region.

Read on Censor.NET: Night-time drone attack: a man was injured in Sumy, and a fire broke out at a petrol station in Kharkiv

Dnipropetrovsk region: 18-year-old man seriously injured

The enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 10 times using drones and artillery.

Seven people were injured.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre and the communities of Pokrovsk, Tomakivka and Marganets were affected. A petrol station, a grain warehouse, a car and a tractor were damaged.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in a serious condition. Doctors have assessed the condition of two men, aged 37 and 60, as moderate. Four more people will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy struck the Ukrainska community. A private house and a car were damaged.

See also on Censor.NET: Occupiers struck a minibus in the Dnipropetrovsk region: seven injured, two in a serious condition. Photo report

Kharkiv region: 10 injured, including children

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack.

Ten people were injured as a result of the shelling , including three children.

The enemy attacked the Shevchenkivskyi, Industrialnyi, Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv using UAVs.

Russia actively deployed various types of weaponry across the Kharkiv region:

2 missiles;

3 guided missiles;

14 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;

8 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

10 FPV drones;

24 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

See also: Strike on the ‘Ranok’ publishing house warehouse in Kharkiv: textbooks on fire. VIDEO

Damage to and destruction of civilian infrastructure has been recorded: houses, warehouses, petrol stations, car service centres, vehicles, a garage co-operative, an ambulance, an administrative building, power lines, a cultural centre, garages, an educational institution and a medical facility.

Donetsk region: two districts attacked

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians have shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 25 times. 614 people, including 36 children, have been evacuated from the front line.

Pokrovsk District. In Bilozerske, two high-rise blocks were destroyed and one was damaged.

Kramatorsk District:

In Raigorodok, Mykolaiv community, two private houses have been destroyed.

In Sloviansk, one person was injured and a private house was damaged.

and a private house was damaged. In Kramatorsk, one person was injured and two high-rise blocks, a hotel, a shopping centre, infrastructure and a car were damaged.

and two high-rise blocks, a hotel, a shopping centre, infrastructure and a car were damaged. In Spasko-Mykhailivka, Novodonetsk community, a private house was damaged.

In Druzhkivka, two people were killed and two injured, and eight private houses were damaged.

See also: Explosions were heard overnight in the occupied cities of Luhansk, Dovzhansk, Zuhres and Sevastopol. VIDEO + PHOTOS