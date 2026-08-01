Explosions were heard overnight in occupied cities of Luhansk, Dovzhansk, Zugres and Sevastopol. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 1 August, a series of explosions rocked the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast and Crimea. Military and energy facilities belonging to the Russian occupying forces may have been targeted.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing monitoring sources and local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Explosions were heard in Luhansk and Dovzhansk

Residents of occupied Luhansk reported a series of explosions and the activation of Russian air defences.

At the same time, explosions were also heard in occupied Dovzhansk. According to preliminary reports, drones attacked military facilities belonging to Russian forces.

At the time of publication, the occupying authorities had not reported any possible damage or casualties. There is also no independent confirmation of the targets of the strikes.

The Zuivska Thermal Power Station was hit

According to monitoring channels, Ukrainian drones attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region overnight.





It is reported that the Zuivska Thermal Power Station was hit. In addition, a massive drone attack was recorded in the occupied town of Zuhres, where a large-scale fire broke out following the explosions.

There are also reports of power cuts in parts of occupied Berdiansk following the strikes on energy facilities.

Satellites have captured images of fires following strikes in Sevastopol

The ‘Crimean Wind’ monitoring group, citing satellite imagery, reported fires in occupied Sevastopol following strikes on the positions of Russian electronic warfare and air defence units.

According to the group, the fires were detected in the area of Cape Fiolent, where the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s 475th Separate Electronic Warfare Centre is based.

Eyewitnesses counted at least eight explosions, though it is not yet known how many of these were direct hits.

No official information on the consequences is available yet

As of the morning of 1 August, no official information had been released regarding the consequences of the attacks, the extent of the damage or any possible casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.