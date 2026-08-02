Occupiers struck Central District of Kherson with KAB bombs: woman was killed, and 18 casualties have already been reported. VIDEO
Today, 1 August, Russian occupiers continued to terrorise Kherson with air strikes, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
At around 04:00 p.m., the invaders once again dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city’s Central District.
The strikes damaged two healthcare facilities, private homes and warehouses.
Victims of the attack
It is reported that this Russian strike claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman.
There are also reports of 18 people injured. Ten casualties – five women and five men – were taken to hospital. They were diagnosed with various injuries, including blast injuries and closed head injuries, concussions, shrapnel wounds, bruises, fractures and concussion.
All of them are receiving the necessary medical care.
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