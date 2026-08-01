Rescuers recovered body of deceased from rubble of educational institution in Kherson. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kherson at the site of an educational institution destroyed by a Russian air strike on 31 July. Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased man from the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian forces carried out an air strike on one of Kherson’s educational institutions around midday on 31 July.

As a result of the attack, five people were injured and one person was killed.

After recovering the body of the deceased, rescue workers announced the completion of the search and rescue operation.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia launched massive strikes on the south: ports, homes and infrastructure damaged

Work of the State Emergency Service







