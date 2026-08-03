Russian ballistic missile strike on Radushne: the Voronov family, with their many children, were laid to rest in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Today, 3 August 2026, the Voronov family, who had many children, were laid to rest in Radushne, in the Kryvyi Rih region. Olena, Artem and their three children – Emilia, Mark and Azaria-Ilai – were buried at the local cemetery after they were killed when a Russian ballistic missile struck their home on the night of 30 July.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the local publication ‘Svoi. Kryvyi Rih’.

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Read more: Almost entire large Voronov family killed in ballistic missile strike near Kryvyi Rih – media

What led up to this?

Russian forces launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile strike on the village of Radushne in the suburbs of Kryvyi Rih. A direct hit on a private house, where a large family lived, killed six people, including three children.

It is known that 47-year-old Artem and 41-year-old Olena were raising ten children. Seven children were in the house with them: 17-year-old Mark, who was training to be a railway worker in Kryvyi Rih. Schoolchildren Dominika, aged 15; Viorika, aged 14; Zakhar, aged 12; Azarii Ilai, aged 11; Federika, aged 10; and 6-year-old Emilia. Also in the house was Artem’s one-and-a-half-year-old grandson, the son of his eldest son, who is currently serving in the army.

It is currently confirmed that the parents and three children – Mark, Azarii Ilai and Emilia – have died. The fate of the other children remains unknown.

Watch more: Russia used North Korean ballistic missile in strike on Radushne – Zelenskyy. VIDEO