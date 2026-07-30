Russia used North Korean ballistic missile in strike on Radushne – Zelenskyy. VIDEO
According to preliminary information, the Russians used a missile from North Korea to strike Radushne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the first such use in a long time.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.
North Korean ballistic missile
"Of course, expert examinations will still be conducted and everything will be verified, but as of now, it was a North Korean ballistic missile. An alliance between the Moscow scum and the mad regime in North Korea for the sake of missiles, a North Korean contingent here in Europe, on our borders, and the killing of our Ukrainian children," the president said.
Not just condolences but air defence missiles are needed
Zelenskyy added that many people around the world had condemned the strike today. Many condolences were expressed over the loss of life.
European countries also issued statements after a Russian missile entered Polish territory and exploded somewhere in a field near Lublin.
"The most important thing is not merely condolences or condemnation but air defence missiles and the kind of pressure on Russia that can stop this stupid Russian war, all their strikes and terror," the president stressed.
Key priority
Zelenskyy also specified which missiles are needed most urgently.
"Air defence missiles, primarily missiles for Patriots, but also for NASAMS, IRIS-T, HAWK and our other systems, are the key priority. I very much hope that all our partners, especially our American partners and our friends in Europe, will understand that real human lives depend on whether they help us, whether they help Ukraine," he added.
Massive strike on 30 July
- On the night of 30 July 2026, Russia launched another massive attack on Ukraine using missiles and strike drones. Strikes, destruction and fires were recorded in several regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. Fires broke out as a result of the strikes, and one person was killed.
- Residential buildings in Lviv were damaged in the missile attack. According to preliminary information, fires broke out in apartment buildings on Patona and Vyhovskoho streets.
- Twenty-six people are currently known to have been injured in Lviv.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. Warehouses belonging to a private company were hit in Poltava district, killing one person. A Nova Poshta terminal was also struck, causing a fire that was extinguished by rescue workers.
- Overnight, the enemy struck Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. A residential building was reportedly hit, and fatalities included children.
- According to the Air Force, one of nine Iskander missiles, 54 cruise missiles and 265 UAVs were shot down during the enemy attack. Impacts by three Zircon missiles and ballistic missiles were recorded.
- Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Russian forces had probably used North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles on 30 July.
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