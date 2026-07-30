Russia used North Korean ballistic missile in strike on Radushne – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

According to preliminary information, the Russians used a missile from North Korea to strike Radushne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the first such use in a long time.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

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North Korean ballistic missile

"Of course, expert examinations will still be conducted and everything will be verified, but as of now, it was a North Korean ballistic missile. An alliance between the Moscow scum and the mad regime in North Korea for the sake of missiles, a North Korean contingent here in Europe, on our borders, and the killing of our Ukrainian children," the president said.

Read more: Almost entire large Voronov family killed in ballistic missile strike near Kryvyi Rih – media

Not just condolences but air defence missiles are needed

Zelenskyy added that many people around the world had condemned the strike today. Many condolences were expressed over the loss of life.

European countries also issued statements after a Russian missile entered Polish territory and exploded somewhere in a field near Lublin.

"The most important thing is not merely condolences or condemnation but air defence missiles and the kind of pressure on Russia that can stop this stupid Russian war, all their strikes and terror," the president stressed.

See more: Russian strike on Radushne in Dnipropetrovsk region: search for people under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Key priority

Zelenskyy also specified which missiles are needed most urgently.

"Air defence missiles, primarily missiles for Patriots, but also for NASAMS, IRIS-T, HAWK and our other systems, are the key priority. I very much hope that all our partners, especially our American partners and our friends in Europe, will understand that real human lives depend on whether they help us, whether they help Ukraine," he added.

See more: Russia attacked Zhytomyr region: enterprise was hit, leaving 6 adults and 3 children injured. PHOTOS (updated)

Massive strike on 30 July