Russian strike on Radushne in Dnipropetrovsk region: search for people under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In the Kryvyi Rih district, private homes have been destroyed as a result of a Russian strike. Rescue workers have pulled two children from under the rubble; the search is ongoing.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.
The strike completely destroyed two private homes and damaged a further five. Several fires broke out, which the rescue services have now extinguished.
"Five people were killed (including two children) and eight were injured as a result of the Russian missile strike," the statement said.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, six people were killed.
"Eight people were injured. An 84-year-old woman has been hospitalised in a serious condition. A 49-year-old woman and two boys aged 6 and 15 have been taken to hospital in a moderately serious condition. The rest will receive outpatient treatment," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.
The State Emergency Service emphasises that there may be a further five people trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
Consequences of the attack
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