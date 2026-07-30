Russian strike on Radushne in Dnipropetrovsk region: search for people under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Kryvyi Rih district, private homes have been destroyed as a result of a Russian strike. Rescue workers have pulled two children from under the rubble; the search is ongoing.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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The strike completely destroyed two private homes and damaged a further five. Several fires broke out, which the rescue services have now extinguished.

"Five people were killed (including two children) and eight were injured as a result of the Russian missile strike," the statement said.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, six people were killed.

"Eight people were injured. An 84-year-old woman has been hospitalised in a serious condition. A 49-year-old woman and two boys aged 6 and 15 have been taken to hospital in a moderately serious condition. The rest will receive outpatient treatment," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

The State Emergency Service emphasises that there may be a further five people trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Watch more: Rescue operations are ongoing in Lviv: people remain trapped under rubble. VIDEO

Consequences of the attack







