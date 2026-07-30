Rescue operations are ongoing in Lviv: people remain trapped under rubble. VIDEO

Clean-up operations following the Russian shelling are continuing in Lviv. People may still be trapped under the rubble of a building on Paton Street.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, and the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Rescue workers are continuing search and rescue operations, whilst residents of the building are helping to clear the rubble.

As the stairwell is blocked, residents of the damaged building are being evacuated using specialised equipment – a crane.

According to Kozytskyi, emergency services are working at the scene. The rescue operation is ongoing. Information regarding the number of people who may be trapped under the rubble is being verified.

Read more: Russian missile strike on Lviv: 26 people injured so far; over 20 buildings, school and two nurseries damaged. PHOTOS

Massive strike on 30 July