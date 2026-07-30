Rescue operations are ongoing in Lviv: people remain trapped under rubble. VIDEO
Clean-up operations following the Russian shelling are continuing in Lviv. People may still be trapped under the rubble of a building on Paton Street.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of Lviv, Andrii Sadovyi, and the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi.
Rescue workers are continuing search and rescue operations, whilst residents of the building are helping to clear the rubble.
As the stairwell is blocked, residents of the damaged building are being evacuated using specialised equipment – a crane.
According to Kozytskyi, emergency services are working at the scene. The rescue operation is ongoing. Information regarding the number of people who may be trapped under the rubble is being verified.
Massive strike on 30 July
- On the night of 30 July 2026, Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction and fires were recorded in a number of regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires and resulted in one fatality.
- In Lviv, residential buildings were damaged following a missile attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise blocks on Paton and Vyhovskyi Streets.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouses of a private company – one person was killed. A ‘Nova Poshta’ terminal was also hit, where a fire broke out which was extinguished by the emergency services.
- Overnight, the enemy launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. There were reports of a residential building being hit and of fatalities, including children.
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