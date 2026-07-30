Russian missile strike on Lviv: 26 people injured so far; over 20 buildings, school and two nurseries damaged. PHOTOS
At around 4.45 am today, Lviv came under rocket attack.
The city’s mayor, Andrii Sadovyi, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
There is damage and people have been injured
According to him, two residential buildings on Paton and Vyhovskyi Streets sustained the most damage. As of now, around 20 people are known to have been affected.
"Rescue workers are continuing to free people from under the rubble. In total, more than 20 residential buildings have been damaged, as well as a school and two nurseries," said the mayor.
He also thanked all the emergency services and residents who are assisting with the rescue operation.
Rescue operations are ongoing
According to the State Emergency Service, fires have broken out at the sites of the strikes. Firefighters from the State Emergency Service are bringing the fires under control and carrying out emergency rescue operations to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Rescue workers, medics, law enforcement officers and other emergency services have been deployed to the scenes.
According to the Regional Military Administration, the number of casualties from the missile attack on Lviv has risen to 26. Fifteen people have been hospitalised. Children are among the casualties. One child is in hospital.
Massive strike on 30 July
- On the night of 30 July 2026, Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine, using missiles and strike drones. Hits, destruction and fires were reported in a number of regions:
- Russian forces attacked the capital with ballistic missiles. The strikes caused fires and resulted in one fatality.
- In Lviv, residential buildings were damaged following a missile attack. According to preliminary reports, the strikes caused fires in high-rise blocks on Paton and Vyhovskyi Streets.
- Russia attacked the Poltava region with drones. In the Poltava district, strikes were recorded on the warehouses of a private company – one person was killed. A ‘Nova Poshta’ terminal was also hit, where a fire broke out which was extinguished by the emergency services.
- Overnight, the enemy launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih and its suburbs. There were reports of a residential building being hit and of fatalities, including children.
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