Russian missile strike on Lviv: 26 people injured so far; over 20 buildings, school and two nurseries damaged. PHOTOS

At around 4.45 am today, Lviv came under rocket attack.

The city’s mayor, Andrii Sadovyi, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There is damage and people have been injured

According to him, two residential buildings on Paton and Vyhovskyi Streets sustained the most damage. As of now, around 20 people are known to have been affected.

"Rescue workers are continuing to free people from under the rubble. In total, more than 20 residential buildings have been damaged, as well as a school and two nurseries," said the mayor.

He also thanked all the emergency services and residents who are assisting with the rescue operation.

Read more: Russia has prepared missiles for new large-scale strike – Zelenskyy

Rescue operations are ongoing

According to the State Emergency Service, fires have broken out at the sites of the strikes. Firefighters from the State Emergency Service are bringing the fires under control and carrying out emergency rescue operations to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Rescue workers, medics, law enforcement officers and other emergency services have been deployed to the scenes.















See more: Russia launched missile strike on Lviv: high-rise buildings have been damaged and there are 15 injured (updated). PHOTO

According to the Regional Military Administration, the number of casualties from the missile attack on Lviv has risen to 26. Fifteen people have been hospitalised. Children are among the casualties. One child is in hospital.

Massive strike on 30 July