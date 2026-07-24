Russia has prepared missiles for new large-scale strike – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian intelligence and the intelligence services of partner countries have information indicating that Russia has prepared missiles for a new large-scale strike on Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Threat of a new large-scale Russian strike

"We know from our intelligence services and our partners that the Russians have prepared missiles for a new large-scale strike on Ukraine. The strike may take place today: preliminary information indicates that it could happen within 48 hours. Please stay safe and heed air-raid alerts," the head of state urged.

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Air defence is the top priority

He noted that Ukraine very much expects understanding from its partners, stressing that air defence is the top priority on which they can help the country.

"All agreements must be implemented and implemented promptly. Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all our diplomats must act faster, and Ukraine’s needs must be heard more loudly around the world, because these are real needs for protecting lives. And it is important that key partner countries increasingly know the truth about everything happening in Ukraine, about Russian strikes against our people and Russia’s efforts to prolong its war," Zelenskyy said.

Preparations for US visit

The president also expressed hope for continued US support.

"I hope that America will continue to stand with Ukraine and that we will be able to end this war with a dignified peace. This is exactly what we need. We are preparing for a meeting with the US president and his team. I thank America, and I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine – with our people and with our efforts to protect lives," the head of state added.

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