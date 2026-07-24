Meeting with Trump at Vatican in April 2025 was turning point in relations, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that his meeting with Donald Trump at the Vatican in late April 2025 marked a turning point in relations between the two leaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Laura Loomer, a blogger close to Trump who is currently visiting Ukraine, interviewed Zelenskyy.

The U.S. leader posted part of it on the social media platform Truth Social.

Lumer recalled the conflict in the Oval Office in 2025. She also asked what had changed, since it seemed that relations between the leaders had improved.

"Absolutely. We had our first turning point in Rome, at the Vatican. It was a brief meeting, but I've always said that, in my opinion, it was a historic moment, because in 15–20 minutes we transformed our relationship," Zelenskyy noted.

The president declined to go into details, but stated that such a dialogue is of great importance.

"I am very happy because the lives of so many people depend on such relations and such dialogue," the head of state added.

It is known that next week, Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump in the U.S.

See more: Zelenskyy meets with serviceman and writer Illarion Pavliuk. PHOTO

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