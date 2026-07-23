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Zelenskyy meets with serviceman and writer Illarion Pavliuk. PHOTO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a serviceman and prominent Ukrainian writer, Illarion Pavliuk.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"I thanked him for defending Ukraine and all things Ukrainian — in every sense," the president said.
What did they discuss?
Zelenskyy said they discussed the further technological advancement of Ukraine’s defence and prospects for the development of defence technologies.
"In particular, Illarion briefed me on the use of tactical-level unmanned technologies, his vision of the steps required to maintain our technological advantage over the enemy and the potential challenges along the way. Thank you for your proposals! Glory to Ukraine!" the president added.
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