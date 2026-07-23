Russia will intensify attacks on ports to block grain corridor, Zelenskyy says
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would do everything it could to block the grain corridor.
Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.
Attacks will continue
"We understood this several months ago. They will do everything they can to block our grain corridor," Zelenskyy said.
He added that yesterday, not a single vessel was able to enter the port.
"They attacked every vessel. They will step up these attacks," the president said.
Background
- Earlier, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotskyi reported that vessels had temporarily stopped entering Ukrainian ports following Russian attacks on civilian ships. The government is preparing measures to resume shipping.
-
It was previously reported that Ukraine had requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council for 27 July over Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password