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News Russia’s attack on civilian vessels
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Russia will intensify attacks on ports to block grain corridor, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy: Russia will intensify attacks on Ukrainian ports

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would do everything it could to block the grain corridor.

Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

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Attacks will continue

"We understood this several months ago. They will do everything they can to block our grain corridor," Zelenskyy said.

He added that yesterday, not a single vessel was able to enter the port.

"They attacked every vessel. They will step up these attacks," the president said.

Read more: Currently, entry of ships into Ukrainian ports is temporarily suspended, we are looking for solution - Vysotskyi

Background

See more: Russians attacked bulk carrier in Black Sea with drone: border guards rescued 16 crew members, - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9435) port (219) grain corridor (127)
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