Zero vessels passed through corridor: Ukraine convenes UN Security Council over Russian attacks on civilian ships

Ukraine is initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on 27 July over Russian attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Attacks on civilian vessels halt corridor traffic

Sybiha stressed that "Russia is holding global food security hostage."

In the past few days alone, the aggressor state has struck at least three civilian cargo vessels, leaving several dozen crew members killed or injured.

"Today, zero vessels passed through Ukraine’s Black Sea maritime corridor—right at peak harvest. This is deliberate economic and humanitarian terror. Just as Iran targeted energy routes in the Strait of Hormuz, Russia is now targeting global food markets in the Black Sea," the diplomat said.

Threat of global hunger

He stressed that millions of families in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America could face rising prices and hunger if this terror continued.

"We call on all states, especially those affected, to immediately demand that Russia cease its attacks on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. No country has the right to starve the world. Global pressure can stop Russian terror," the acting foreign minister added.

See more: Russians attacked bulk carrier in Black Sea with drone: border guards rescued 16 crew members, - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS