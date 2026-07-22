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News Photo Russia’s attack on civilian vessels
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Russians attacked bulk carrier in Black Sea with drone: border guards rescued 16 crew members, - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 22 July, personnel from the Maritime Guard of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine successfully carried out a search and rescue operation in the Black Sea, evacuating the crew of the bulk carrier ‘Golden Rose’, which had been struck by a Russian drone.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known about the attack?

According to preliminary information, a large-scale fire broke out after a strike drone hit the stern of the vessel. The burning bulk carrier was detected using technical surveillance equipment, after which boats from the State Border Service’s Maritime Guard were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Russia attacked a bulk carrier in the Black Sea

Read more: Four Indian nationals killed in Russian attack on ship near Odesa

Russia attacked a bulk carrier in the Black Sea

Rescue operation

It is noted that the rescue operation took place under extremely difficult conditions – in the dark and under the constant threat of further attacks by Russian drones and missiles. Despite the danger, the crews of the patrol boats were able to get right up close to the side of the burning vessel and safely evacuate all the seafarers.

The State Border Guard Service reported that 16 crew members were evacuated: two Syrian nationals and fourteen Egyptian nationals. All those rescued were taken ashore, where they underwent a medical examination; none of the seafarers sustained any injuries or other harm.

Russia attacked a bulk carrier in the Black Sea
Russia attacked a bulk carrier in the Black Sea
Russia attacked a bulk carrier in the Black Sea
Russia attacked a bulk carrier in the Black Sea
Russia attacked a bulk carrier in the Black Sea

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State Border Patrol (1549) ship (381) The Black Sea (405)
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