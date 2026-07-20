Four Indian nationals killed in Russian attack on ship near Odesa

Four Indian nationals were killed in the attack on the GOLDEN LEO as it was departing the port of Odesa.

This was reported by Reuters, citing a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Censor.NET informs.

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Attack on vessel and deaths of crew members

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, another Indian national remains in critical condition in hospital. The ministry condemned the attack and stressed that such actions were unacceptable.

The statement said that attacks on commercial shipping and endangering the lives of civilian crew members were unacceptable.

See more: Russians strike Odesa region: three dead and six injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

Details of the attack and Ukrainian Navy data

It was previously reported that on 19 July, the Russian army carried out a missile strike on a civilian vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau. At the time, there were reports of crew members killed, evacuated and missing.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, Russian forces used three Kh-59 or Kh-69 cruise missiles.

The strike targeted the GOLDEN LEO, a civilian dry cargo vessel flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau. The vessel is Turkish-owned.

At the time of the attack, the vessel was leaving the combat zone with a cargo of grain. The death toll has now risen to 10.

Read more: Odesa declares 21 July day of mourning