Odesa declares 21 July day of mourning

The Odesa City Council has declared 21 July a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack on the city on 20 July.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement published on the City Council’s website.

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Restrictions on entertainment and consequences of attack

On Tuesday, 21 July, the national flag of Ukraine and the flag of Odesa will be flown at half-mast with mourning ribbons across the city.

"21 July has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa to honour the memory of those killed in the enemy attack on the city on 20 July. The national flag of Ukraine and the flag of Odesa will be flown at half-mast with mourning ribbons on buildings... The Odesa city authorities honour the memory of the victims and express their sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," the City Council said.

See more: In Odesa, Red Cross volunteer Olena Arkhipova was killed in Russian missile strike. PHOTO

On the day of mourning, businesses, institutions and organisations are advised to limit the use of music and refrain from holding entertainment events.

According to official information, three people were killed and six others wounded in the attack on an infrastructure facility.

The enemy attacked a civilian enterprise. The shelling caused equipment to catch fire and damaged a gas main.

See more: Consequences of strike on Odesa: number of casualties has risen to 10. PHOTOS