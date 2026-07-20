Odesa declares 21 July day of mourning
The Odesa City Council has declared 21 July a day of mourning for those killed in the Russian attack on the city on 20 July.
Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement published on the City Council’s website.
Restrictions on entertainment and consequences of attack
On Tuesday, 21 July, the national flag of Ukraine and the flag of Odesa will be flown at half-mast with mourning ribbons across the city.
"21 July has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa to honour the memory of those killed in the enemy attack on the city on 20 July. The national flag of Ukraine and the flag of Odesa will be flown at half-mast with mourning ribbons on buildings... The Odesa city authorities honour the memory of the victims and express their sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," the City Council said.
On the day of mourning, businesses, institutions and organisations are advised to limit the use of music and refrain from holding entertainment events.
According to official information, three people were killed and six others wounded in the attack on an infrastructure facility.
The enemy attacked a civilian enterprise. The shelling caused equipment to catch fire and damaged a gas main.
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