In Odesa, Red Cross volunteer Olena Arkhipova was killed in Russian missile strike. PHOTO

Olena Arkhipova, a volunteer and first-aid instructor with the Ukrainian Red Cross, was killed during the Russian Federation’s night-time missile attack on Odesa. Her three children survived.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Red Cross.

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"At the time of the strike, Olena was rushing to a shelter with her children. The children survived and are receiving all the necessary assistance.

Olena was a single mother raising three children on her own. She joined the Ukrainian Red Cross team in 2023 as a first-aid instructor. From 2026, she also became a first-aid instructor for animals. It was today that she was due to begin training to become a first-aid instructor for people with physical disabilities," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian Red Cross noted that Olena Arkhipova lived in Odesa and dedicated herself to helping others – she conducted first-aid training for staff of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police of Ukraine, adults and children, and anyone who wished to learn these vital skills.

Arkhipova also played an active role in the voluntary work of the Odesa Regional Organisation of the Ukrainian Red Cross.

"To her colleagues and friends, Olena will forever remain a bright, sincere and responsible person who was always ready to come to the rescue. She taught others how to save lives and, through her own example, proved every day that humanity, compassion and care have the power to change the world. We extend our sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends and the entire volunteer community...", the organisation emphasises.

What led up to this?

On the evening of 16 July, Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa, killing two people and injuring a further 10.

The strike damaged residential buildings, religious and pre-school facilities, cars and other civilian infrastructure.

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