Russians strike Odesa region: three dead and six injured, infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

On Monday, 20 July, Russian forces struck the Odesa region. Fatalities and injuries reported.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the City Military Administration, and Oleh Kipper, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

"The enemy has attacked Odesa. Preliminary reports indicate that infrastructure facilities have been hit… Three people are known to have been killed as a result of the enemy’s attack on the city. There are also three injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," Lysak said.

Later, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Kipper, reported that the enemy had attacked a civilian enterprise in the Odesa region. The shelling caused machinery to catch fire and damaged a gas pipeline.

"The number of casualties resulting from the enemy attack on the civilian enterprise has risen to six. Unfortunately, three more people have died. Two of the injured have been hospitalised. Doctors describe the condition of one of them as serious, whilst the other is in a moderately serious condition," the statement said.

Read more: Russia attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv region, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded