Russia attacked Odesa, Mykolaiv region, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia: there are fatalities and dozens of wounded

Russian troops continue to shell Ukrainian regions. The Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions have come under attack. The enemy used missiles, guided aerial bombs, attack drones, and artillery.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Missile strike on Odesa

This morning, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Odesa.

According to Serhii Lysak, head of the CMA, the attack damaged infrastructure facilities. Emergency and specialized services are on the scene. Information about casualties is being verified.

Mykolaiv Region: gas station damaged, two injured

On the morning of July 20, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with Shahed/"Gerbera"-type strike drones, according to Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.

In the city, two buildings at a gas station were damaged, and windows were shattered in a high-rise building. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

The day before, the occupiers twice attacked the Halytsynivska community with "Molniya"-type UAVs. In the village of Prybuzke, two men aged 43 and 55 were injured. They are in the hospital, and doctors assess their condition as moderate. A car was also damaged.

Kherson Region: two dead and 16 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Kherson and dozens of settlements in the region came under Russian attack, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

The enemy shelled residential neighborhoods, critical infrastructure, and social infrastructure. A high-rise building, six private homes, a store, a gas station, agricultural equipment, a trolleybus, and private cars were damaged.

Two people were killed and 16 others were wounded as a result of the Russian aggression.

Zaporizhzhia Region: three dead and 47 wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 1,015 strikes on 53 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the occupiers carried out 16 airstrikes, attacked the region with 737 drones of various types, used multiple-launch rocket systems five times, and launched 257 artillery strikes.

As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, three people were killed and another 47 were wounded.

In the morning, Russian troops also struck a summer cottage community in Zaporizhzhia. The shelling caused houses to catch fire, and two people sought medical attention.

Read more: Massive attack on Kyiv: WOG and "Knygolav" warehouses destroyed