Massive attack on Kyiv: WOG and "Knygolav" warehouses destroyed

As a result of a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation on 19 July, a WOG network warehouse and a warehouse belonging to the ‘Knygolav’ publishing house were destroyed in Kyiv. Both companies reported significant material losses, but there were no casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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WOG reported the complete destruction of its warehouse

Andrii Pyvovarskyi, CEO of WOG and former Minister of Infrastructure, announced the loss of the logistics warehouse.

According to him, the facility has been completely destroyed, and the material and financial losses are significant. However, all employees survived.

"We no longer have a warehouse. The material and financial losses are significant. But most importantly, no one has died. Everyone has been accounted for," said Pyvovarskyi.

He warned that, due to the loss of the warehouse, some items may be temporarily out of stock in certain shops within the chain over the coming days. The company is already working to restore its logistics operations.

The "Knygolav" publishing house has lost a quarter of a million books

The warehouse of the "Knygolav" publishing house was also destroyed as a result of the Russian strike.

The company reported that the fire destroyed nearly 250,000 copies of books. According to the publishing house, this represents the result of many years’ work by authors, translators, editors, designers, printers and the entire team.

"Knygolav" emphasised that none of its staff were injured, but that the loss of the warehouse may lead to temporary delays in dispatching orders.

The publishing house also stated that the attack demonstrates once again that Russia is waging war not only against Ukrainians, but also against Ukrainian culture, education and the country’s future.

Furthermore, the attack completely destroyed the production facilities of UKRTAC, a member of the National Association of the Defence Industry of Ukraine (NAUDI), and damaged the office and logistics centre of Coffeeton, an importer of green coffee.

What led up to this?

Explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. Russian forces carried out a massive ballistic missile attack on Sunday night; one person was killed in Kyiv and five others were injured.

Nine of the 15 injured are currently in hospital.

One of the largest logistics complexes near Kyiv – Amtel, covering an area of 100,200 square metres in the Bucha district – has been destroyed, whilst the main warehouse of the Winetime wine supermarket chain was damaged after being hit by eight ballistic missiles.

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