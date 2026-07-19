Russia is banking on ballistic missiles; this is why Putin still believes in his war, - Zelenskyy

In the war against Ukraine, Russia is relying specifically on ballistics.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in an address, according to Censor.NET.

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A large-scale attack on the capital and the region

The Head of State said that work is still ongoing in Kyiv at the sites affected by the Russian strikes on the night of 19 July.

"There was a lot of ballistic missile fire – one of the largest-scale strikes today involved ballistic missiles. Kyiv and the surrounding region were a key target for the Russians: they had been preparing this attack for several days, stockpiling missiles," said the head of state.

According to Zelenskyy, "the danger remains even now – this must be taken into account".

"It is precisely on ballistic missiles that Russia is relying, and it is thanks to these missiles that Putin continues to believe in his war to this day. Today, our air defence forces and all those defending our skies have managed to shoot down 18 missiles and neutralise over a hundred drones. It is vital that our partners understand what is happening and that we need missiles for our air defence to protect lives literally every single day," said the President.

Watch more: Missile strike completely destroyed UKRTAC factory and warehouses, - company’s founder, Dangadze. VIDEO

Instructions to diplomats

Zelenskyy expects that "the Foreign Ministry and other government officials across the board will promptly discuss with our partners the packages we have already agreed on".

"It is important to speed things up – both on the part of our European partners and the United States of America. We need to see results every day," the Head of State emphasised.

The attack on Kyiv on the night of 19 July