Missile strike completely destroyed UKRTAC factory and warehouses, - company’s founder, Dangadze. VIDEO
The Ukrainian company UKRTAC has been destroyed by a direct missile strike.
This was reported by the company’s founder, Severion Dangadze, on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
According to Dangadze, the attack completely destroyed the company’s factory and its warehouses. He described the day as "the greatest tragedy in the company’s history".
"As a result of a direct missile strike, the UKRTAC factory and our warehouses were completely destroyed," he wrote.
At the same time, the founder emphasised that the most important thing was that none of the employees were killed during the strike.
"All our people are alive. And that is priceless," Dangadze noted.
The company will be rebuilt
He emphasised that, despite the loss of buildings, equipment and property, it is impossible to destroy the team, its experience, and professional expertise. According to the founder, it was the people who built UKRTAC, and it is they who will rebuild the company.
Dangadze also thanked staff, partners, rescue workers, and everyone who has supported the company following the attack, and assured them that the company would continue to operate.
"We are not giving up. We will rebuild. We will continue to work. And we will do everything to make UKRTAC even stronger," he emphasised.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- It later emerged that a high-rise block had been hit, and fires were raging across the city.
- By morning, it was reported that one person had been killed and eight injured.
- Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of injured had risen to 15.
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