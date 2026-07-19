Missile strike completely destroyed UKRTAC factory and warehouses, - company’s founder, Dangadze. VIDEO

The Ukrainian company UKRTAC has been destroyed by a direct missile strike.

This was reported by the company’s founder, Severion Dangadze, on his Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

Initial details

According to Dangadze, the attack completely destroyed the company’s factory and its warehouses. He described the day as "the greatest tragedy in the company’s history".

"As a result of a direct missile strike, the UKRTAC factory and our warehouses were completely destroyed," he wrote.

At the same time, the founder emphasised that the most important thing was that none of the employees were killed during the strike.

"All our people are alive. And that is priceless," Dangadze noted.

Watch more: All fires caused by Russian Federation’s night-time strike on Kyiv have been extinguished, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

The company will be rebuilt

He emphasised that, despite the loss of buildings, equipment and property, it is impossible to destroy the team, its experience, and professional expertise. According to the founder, it was the people who built UKRTAC, and it is they who will rebuild the company.

Dangadze also thanked staff, partners, rescue workers, and everyone who has supported the company following the attack, and assured them that the company would continue to operate.

"We are not giving up. We will rebuild. We will continue to work. And we will do everything to make UKRTAC even stronger," he emphasised.

Read more: 18 out of 41 enemy missiles and 108 UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

What led up to this?