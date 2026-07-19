Clean-up operations are ongoing following Russia’s ballistic attack on Kyiv: number of injured has now risen to 15. PHOTOS

Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack on the capital are continuing: according to updated information, the number of casualties has risen to 15.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, work is continuing in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where firefighters have contained fires in non-residential buildings and in open areas, as well as in the Solomianskyi district at the site of damage to a five-storey residential block.











In the Desnianskyi district and at one address in the Solomyanskyi district, the fires have been extinguished.

As previously reported, one person was killed as a result of the ballistic attack.

Watch more: Russia carried out one of its most massive ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, firing over 40 missiles, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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