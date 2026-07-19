Clean-up operations are ongoing following Russia’s ballistic attack on Kyiv: number of injured has now risen to 15. PHOTOS
Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack on the capital are continuing: according to updated information, the number of casualties has risen to 15.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
As noted, work is continuing in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where firefighters have contained fires in non-residential buildings and in open areas, as well as in the Solomianskyi district at the site of damage to a five-storey residential block.
In the Desnianskyi district and at one address in the Solomyanskyi district, the fires have been extinguished.
As previously reported, one person was killed as a result of the ballistic attack.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- It later emerged that a high-rise block had been hit, and fires were raging across the city.
- By the morning, it was reported that one person had been killed and eight injured.
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