Russia carried out one of its most massive ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, firing over 40 missiles, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Overnight, Russia carried out one of its most intense ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv. The enemy fired more than 40 missiles of various types, the majority of which were aimed at the capital, as well as 120 attack drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on the capital region

According to him, as of now, one person is known to have been killed in Kyiv and the surrounding region, with a further 16 injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care. Clean-up operations following the shelling are continuing at three locations, with nearly 600 rescue workers deployed.



















It is noted that the relevant services are also operating in the Odesa region.

Watch more: Russian missile strike on Kyiv: damage reported in Solomyanskyi district and three people injured. VIDEO

"In total, over the course of this week, Russia has deployed around 1,450 attack drones, over 1,640 guided aerial bombs and 99 missiles of various types against Ukraine. People were injured in the Odesa and Zaporizhzhia regions, and there was damage in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. This week, the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kherson and Cherkasy regions were also targeted by Russian attacks," the Head of State emphasised.

Ballistic defence

He also emphasises that protection against ballistic threats is a constant and top priority at present.

"Interceptors are needed every day, and I am grateful to everyone who takes our agreements seriously and ensures the supply of anti-ballistic systems. These supplies are literally saving lives during every massive Russian attack. And it is very important that, alongside our work on anti-ballistic systems, pressure on Russia continues. Delays in reaching new decisions give Moscow the opportunity not only to plan new attacks against our people, but also to find ways to circumvent new sanctions," the President added.

Watch more: Underground passageway destroyed in Lukianivka following Russian strike. VIDEO

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