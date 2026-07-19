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News Video Missile and drone attack on Kyiv
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Underground passageway destroyed in Lukianivka following a Russian strike. VIDEO

During the Russian Federation’s overnight ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, an underpass in the capital’s Lukyanivka district was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Svoboda.

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According to media reports, the damage captured on video was the result of a direct hit.

Watch more: Street in Lukianivka engulfed in flames following Russian strike. Metro station has been closed due to damage to above-ground concourse. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
  • It later emerged that a high-rise block had been hit, and fires were raging across the city.
  • By the morning, it was reported that one person had been killed and eight injured.

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