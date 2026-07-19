Underground passageway destroyed in Lukianivka following a Russian strike. VIDEO
During the Russian Federation’s overnight ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, an underpass in the capital’s Lukyanivka district was damaged.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Svoboda.
According to media reports, the damage captured on video was the result of a direct hit.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- It later emerged that a high-rise block had been hit, and fires were raging across the city.
- By the morning, it was reported that one person had been killed and eight injured.
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