Underground passageway destroyed in Lukianivka following a Russian strike. VIDEO

During the Russian Federation’s overnight ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, an underpass in the capital’s Lukyanivka district was damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Radio Svoboda.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to media reports, the damage captured on video was the result of a direct hit.

Watch more: Street in Lukianivka engulfed in flames following Russian strike. Metro station has been closed due to damage to above-ground concourse. VIDEO&PHOTOS

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