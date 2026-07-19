Street in Lukianivka engulfed in flames following Russian strike. Metro station has been closed due to damage to above-ground concourse. VIDEO&PHOTOS

During the Russian Federation’s nighttime attack on Kyiv, the capital’s Lukyanivka district was once again hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Fire in Lukyanivka

Overnight, local Telegram channels published videos showing large-scale fires on one of the streets in Lukianivka.

Damage to the metro station

The entrance to Lukyanivska metro station was also damaged.

See more: Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv overnight: one person killed, eight injured. Fires have engulfed five districts of capital. PHOTOS

"Lukyanivska metro station is temporarily closed due to damage caused by the blast wave to the ground-level concourse.

Trains on the ‘green’ line are passing through Lukyanivska station without stopping. Metro staff are already clearing up the damage to ensure the escalators and passenger automation systems are operational. We will provide further updates on the resumption of normal metro services," the Kyiv City State Administration reports.

What led up to this?