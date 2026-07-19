Street in Lukianivka engulfed in flames following Russian strike. Metro station has been closed due to damage to above-ground concourse. VIDEO&PHOTOS
During the Russian Federation’s nighttime attack on Kyiv, the capital’s Lukyanivka district was once again hit.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Fire in Lukyanivka
Overnight, local Telegram channels published videos showing large-scale fires on one of the streets in Lukianivka.
Damage to the metro station
The entrance to Lukyanivska metro station was also damaged.
"Lukyanivska metro station is temporarily closed due to damage caused by the blast wave to the ground-level concourse.
Trains on the ‘green’ line are passing through Lukyanivska station without stopping. Metro staff are already clearing up the damage to ensure the escalators and passenger automation systems are operational. We will provide further updates on the resumption of normal metro services," the Kyiv City State Administration reports.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that explosions were heard in the capital on the night of 19 July. The Air Force warned of the threat of the enemy using ballistic missiles.
- It later emerged that a high-rise block had been hit, and fires were raging across the city.
- By morning, it was confirmed that one person had been killed and eight injured.
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