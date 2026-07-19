Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv overnight: one person killed, eight injured. Fires have engulfed five districts of capital. PHOTOS

One person has been killed and a further eight injured as a result of the Russian Federation’s nighttime attack on Kyiv. Russian forces struck the capital with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences of the Russian attack

According to rescue services, strikes and fires have been recorded in five districts of the capital.

Solomyanskyi district: Firefighters are still tackling a blaze in an office building. Fires in a residential and a non-residential building have been extinguished.

Shevchenkivskyi district: Fires in vehicles and a three-storey building have been extinguished. Efforts were made to rescue people trapped inside. A fire in a non-residential building has been contained. One fatality has been confirmed.

Sviatoshynskyi district: a fire on the roof of a private residential building has been extinguished. Four residents have been rescued.

Desnianskyi District: Fires at both locations in non-residential buildings were contained.

Dniprovskyi district: fires were reported in cars, a non-residential building, and a hall of residence.

Units of the State Emergency Service and all relevant services are working at the scenes.

Read more: 1 out of 7 enemy missiles and 69 UAVs were shot down. Main direction of attack was Odesa region, - Air Force











Information from Klitschko

Overnight, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a report had been received of smoke near a shopping centre in the Dniprovskyi district. A fire also broke out in a student hall of residence as a result of falling debris.

In the Desnianskyi district, a strike was recorded on the site of a non-residential development. Fires were also reported in cars, on the roof of a non-residential building, and inside a warehouse.



In the Solomyanskyi district, a strike occurred on the site of a non-residential building. A fire broke out in a supermarket and in a nearby residential building. Debris also fell near a residential building at another address – windows were damaged, and a person was rescued from the second floor. In addition, a fire and damage were reported in a non-residential building.



In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a three-storey annexe to an administrative building caught fire as a result of falling debris. More than ten parked cars were also damaged. Windows were smashed in a nearby residential building. Furthermore, there are reports of a fire on the premises of a non-residential building. A fire also broke out on the premises of a non-residential building.



In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a report was received of a strike on a private residential building; however, the information about a fire has not been confirmed.

What happened beforehand?