1 out of 7 enemy missiles and 69 UAVs were shot down. Main direction of attack was Odesa region, - Air Force

On the night of July 18, 2026, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two ballistic missiles Iskander-M from the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, two Onyx anti-ship missiles from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from the airspace of the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, and 90 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parodia"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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Where did the enemy aim?

As noted, the main target of the attack is the Odesa region!

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

See more: Russia fired 8 missiles and 130 UAVs at Ukraine: 5 missiles and 115 drones neutralized. INFOGRAPHICS

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or intercepted one X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missile and 69 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Consequences

Missile strikes and 19 attack UAVs were recorded at 19 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 5 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety guidelines!" the Air Force emphasizes.