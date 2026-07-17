Russia fired 8 missiles and 130 UAVs at Ukraine: 5 missiles and 115 drones neutralized. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian invaders fired 8 missiles and 130 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Specifically, the occupiers launched one Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as seven Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Russia has launched 130 Shahed-type attack UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo, Orel – Russian Federation; Donetsk – temporarily occupied territories; Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

See more: Air defense neutralized 132 air targets, Russia used missiles and almost one and half hundred drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

How did the air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or intercepted 5 Kh-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and 115 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.



Two missiles and eight attack UAVs were recorded striking seven locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at five locations. Additionally, an Kh-31P anti-radar missile failed to reach its target.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, and there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Watch more: Air Force fighter crews destroy concentration of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO