Air defense neutralized 132 air targets, Russia used missiles and almost one and half hundred drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of July 15–16, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on July 15, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 8 ballistic missiles, four Kh-22/3 cruise missiles, one Kh-31P anti-radar missile, five "Banderole"-type loitering munitions, as well as 146 Shahed strike drones (including jet-powered ones), "Gerbera," "Italmas," and "Parodia" decoy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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The launches were carried out from Russian territory and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Air Defense Operations

The Ukrainian Defense Forces deployed their air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems forces, and mobile fire groups to repel the air attack.

According to preliminary data as of 9:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defense shot down or intercepted three Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles and 129 enemy drones of various types. In total, the Defense Forces neutralized 132 aerial targets.

Consequences of the attack

At the same time, five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, one Kh-31P anti-radar missile, and 16 attack drones were recorded striking 15 locations. In addition, debris from the downed aerial targets fell in seven locations. Meanwhile, none of the Kh-22/32 cruise missiles reached their targets.

As of this morning, the air attack was still ongoing—several enemy drones were still in Ukrainian airspace. The Air Force urged citizens not to ignore air raid sirens and to follow safety guidelines.