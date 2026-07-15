Air Force fighter crews destroy concentration of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO
Ukrainian Air Force crews carried out a precision air strike on a location housing Russian unmanned aerial vehicle operators.
As Censor.NET reports, fighter jet pilots used GBU guided bombs to strike a building housing Russian UAV operators.
The powerful explosion completely destroyed the building along with the enemy personnel inside.
One of the Ukrainian pilots shared the video on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.
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