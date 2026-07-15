Air Force fighter crews destroy concentration of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO

Ukrainian Air Force crews carried out a precision air strike on a location housing Russian unmanned aerial vehicle operators.

As Censor.NET reports, fighter jet pilots used GBU guided bombs to strike a building housing Russian UAV operators.

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The powerful explosion completely destroyed the building along with the enemy personnel inside.

One of the Ukrainian pilots shared the video on his Soniashnyk Telegram channel.

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